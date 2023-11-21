Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Nanley Corcinoagramonte poses for a portrait photo at Recruit Training Command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher M. O'Grady)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.27.2023 13:36
    Photo ID: 8139518
    VIRIN: 231118-N-LN782-1192
    Resolution: 6902x4601
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight, by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC Staff in the Spotlight

