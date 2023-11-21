SRP and PHA reaffirms commitment to Soldiers’ readiness, deployability 

Readiness is the ability to defeat unforeseeable threats and the enemy. Soldier Readiness Processing (SRP), and the Periodic Health Assessment (PHA), are integral components of the District of Columbia National Guard's commitment to ensure Guardsmen are deployable and prepared for any mission.



“Readiness is paramount and what SRP helps us do is measure and enhance personnel readiness,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tyson Mele, personnel officer Joint Force Headquarters D.C. National Guard, the acting officer in charge of SRP. “We have stations ranging from G1 (Personnel) to the G6 (Command, Control, Communications, Cyber Operations, and Networks), and the USPFO (United States Property and Fiscal Office).”



Mele stresses SRP is a comprehensive process to assess the individual and unit administrative readiness, addressing various aspects vital for Soldiers to meet the demands of their duties.



“We’re addressing personnel readiness, pay issues, and cyber awareness,” he said. “It helps us incrementally improve as well as gain data to tell commanders the status of their units.”



During Nov. 2 - 5, under the guidance of the medical detachment, Soldiers also underwent the comprehensive PHA process, including physical examinations, mental health screenings, and a review of their medical histories. The PHA ensures that everyone’s health is thoroughly evaluated, and any immediate concerns addressed.



“We’re ensuring that we have a medically ready force,” said U.S. Army Maj. Maryanne Batara, medical detachment unit commander, D.C. National Guard. “This is an annual assessment that happens Army-wide that covers dental, hearing, vision, immunizations and completing the provider portion.”



The execution of SRP and PHA during November drill underscores the D.C. Army National Guard’s unwavering commitment to its Soldiers’ preparedness and deployability.



“Not only are we assessing their medical readiness, there’s also chaplains walking around checking on Soldiers' care,” said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Yvette Jones, medical detachment noncommissioned officer in charge, D.C. National Guard. “You also had different entities from the Family Readiness element to address and assist soldiers with their needs.”



By conducting these events regularly, the D.C. National Guard can identify and rectify any issues, minimizing potential disruptions in operational readiness. It reaffirms the Guard’s commitment to serving the nation promptly and effectively.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.27.2023 08:34 Story ID: 458522 Location: WASHINGTON , DC, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SRP and PHA reaffirms commitment to Soldiers’ readiness, deployability , by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.