Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Randall Kim

Meet U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Honolulu District Project Engineer Randall Kim who is deployed to Maui, helping with the Hawai'i Wildfires federal response. In his home district, Kim helps provide contract surveillance and performance monitoring for Honolulu District construction projects as a Contracting Officer’s Representative.



This is his first deployment and he volunteered because he saw an opportunity to get more experience and to help his home district.



“You see everything in the news back home before you even come, but once you get here it is eye opening seeing the devastation in the burn zone and I’m here to help out in any way that I can. I hope to make a small difference to make this mission a success,” said Kim.



When Kim first arrived on Maui, he was a quality assurance inspector in the field providing oversight of USACE-managed contractors working on the mission to ensure they were reporting accurate amounts of debris and work accomplished each day. Kim then transitioned to an office engineer position at the Emergency Field Office in Lahaina. He assists other engineers by drafting quality assurance surveillance plans for contract task orders, reviewing contractor submittals, and reviewing the QA data collected in the field.