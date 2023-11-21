“You see everything in the news back home before you even come, but once you get here it is eye opening seeing the devastation in the burn zone and I’m here to help out in any way that I can. I hope to make a small difference to make this mission a success.”
Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Randall Kim
