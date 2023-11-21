Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Randall Kim

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Sara Goodeyon 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    “You see everything in the news back home before you even come, but once you get here it is eye opening seeing the devastation in the burn zone and I’m here to help out in any way that I can. I hope to make a small difference to make this mission a success.”

