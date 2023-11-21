Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa ANG commemorates Aviation History month part 5: LTV A-7D Corsair II

    A-7D Corsair II

    A U.S. Air Force A-7D Corsair II tail number is 75-0406 on static display at the Iowa

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2023

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    The Ling-Temco-Vought A-7D Corsair II on display at the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa, tail number is 75-0406. The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Tactical Fighter Group flew Corsairs from from March 1977 to December 1991.

    According to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the A-7D is a single-seat, tactical close air support aircraft derived from the U.S. Navy's A-7.

    The first A-7D made its initial flight in April 1968, and deliveries of production models began in December 1968. When A-7D production ended in 1976, LTV had delivered 459 to the U.S. Air Force.   In 1973 the USAF began assigning A-7Ds to the Air National Guard, and by 1987 they were being flown by ANG units in 10 states and Puerto Rico. The last A-7Ds were retired in the early 1990s.

    The plaque in front of the aircraft in Sioux City reads:

    The A-7D is a single-seat, tactical close air-support aircraft. Although designed primarily as a ground attack aircraft, it also has limited air-to all combat capability. It was derived from the basic A-7originally developed by LTV for the U.S. Navy. The first A-7D made its initial flight on April 5, 1968 and deliveries of production models began on December 23, 1968. When A-7D production ended in 1976, 459 had been delivered to the USAF. In 1973, the USAF began assigning A-7Ds to the Air National Guard (ANG) and by 1987 they were being flown by ANG units in ten states and Puerto Rico. The A-7 was used extensively in Vietnam. The Corsair II achieved its excellent accuracy with the aid of an automatic electronic navigation and weapon delivery system. The last aircraft to drop a bomb during conflict was an A-7D later assigned to the 185th. The 185th Tactical Fighter Group flew the A-7D from 1977 until 1992.

    TECHNICAL NOTES: 
    Armament: One M61A1 20mm rapid-fire cannon plus 15,000 lbs. of mixed ordnance 
    Engine: One Allison TF41 turbofan engine of 14,250 lbs. thrust
     Maximum speed: 663 mph 
    Cruising speed: 545 mph 
    Range: 3,044 miles 
    Ceiling: 33,500 ft. Span: 38 ft. 8 in. 
    Length: 46 ft. 1 in. Height: 16 ft. 1 in. Weight: 39,325 lbs. loaded

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa ANG commemorates Aviation History month part 5: LTV A-7D Corsair II, by SMSgt Vincent De Groot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

