Iowa ANG commemorates Aviation History month part 5: LTV A-7D Corsair II

The Ling-Temco-Vought A-7D Corsair II on display at the Iowa Air National Guard in Sioux City, Iowa, tail number is 75-0406. The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Tactical Fighter Group flew Corsairs from from March 1977 to December 1991.



According to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, the A-7D is a single-seat, tactical close air support aircraft derived from the U.S. Navy's A-7.



The first A-7D made its initial flight in April 1968, and deliveries of production models began in December 1968. When A-7D production ended in 1976, LTV had delivered 459 to the U.S. Air Force. In 1973 the USAF began assigning A-7Ds to the Air National Guard, and by 1987 they were being flown by ANG units in 10 states and Puerto Rico. The last A-7Ds were retired in the early 1990s.



The plaque in front of the aircraft in Sioux City reads:



TECHNICAL NOTES:

Armament: One M61A1 20mm rapid-fire cannon plus 15,000 lbs. of mixed ordnance

Engine: One Allison TF41 turbofan engine of 14,250 lbs. thrust

Maximum speed: 663 mph

Cruising speed: 545 mph

Range: 3,044 miles

Ceiling: 33,500 ft. Span: 38 ft. 8 in.

Length: 46 ft. 1 in. Height: 16 ft. 1 in. Weight: 39,325 lbs. loaded

