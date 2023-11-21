Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-7D Corsair II [Image 5 of 11]

    A-7D Corsair II

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force A-7D Corsair II tail number is 75-0406 on static display at the Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa on November 17, 2023. The Iowa Air National Guard’s 185th Fighter Group flew Corsairs from from March 1977 to December 1991. U.S. Air National Guard photo Senior Master Sgt. Vincent De Groot

    Iowa ANG commemorates Aviation History month part 5: LTV A-7D Corsair II

    Iowa Air National Guard
    Corsair
    A-7
    185th Tactical Fighter Group
    A-7D Corsair II
    75-0406

