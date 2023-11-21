USS Dewey Strengthens Partnerships Through Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia Port Visit

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KOTA KINABALU, SABAH, MALAYSIA

    10.31.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia (Oct. 31, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) departed Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, Oct. 31, after a scheduled port visit.

    The port visit highlighted the strong U.S. commitment to partners throughout the Indo-Pacific and provided Sailors an opportunity to enjoy the culture and hospitality of Malaysia.

    “It has been an honor and a privilege to visit a city as wonderful as Kota Kinabalu,” said Cmdr. Nicholas Hoffman, Dewey’s commanding officer. “The warm welcome we received made it possible for our Sailors to enjoy the vibrant culture, food and recreational activities during our stay. It was truly a memorable port visit and look forward to opportunities to return in the future.”

    During the port visit, Sailors had an opportunity to enjoy a variety of tours offered by the ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation department, including island hopping, cultural excursions, whitewater rafting and a trip to Kinabalu National Park, an UNESCO World Heritage site.

    “I thought it was a great port visit,” said Damage Controlman Fireman James Asarisi, from Peoria, Illinois. “The people of Malaysia were friendly, the food was spectacular and I would love to visit again.”

    Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

