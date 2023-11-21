Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Strengthens Partnerships Through Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia Port Visit

    MALAYSIA

    10.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia (Oct. 27, 2023) – Lt. j.g. Sofia Bliek, from Vernon, Connecticut, stands conning watch on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) as the ship arrives in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, Oct. 27. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2023
    Date Posted: 11.23.2023 01:27
    This work, USS Dewey Strengthens Partnerships Through Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia Port Visit [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

