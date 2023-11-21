Warfare Tactics Instructors Lead Dynamic Training for Boxer Amphibious Ready Group

Throughout the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, individuals, watch teams and unit commanders trained on advanced tactical skills through multi-warfare events—validating warfighting capability and tactical proficiency while underway in the Pacific Ocean.



The training, led by warfare tactics instructors (WTI) from the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC), is designed to build watchstander confidence and competence with combat systems and warfighting doctrine, tactics, techniques and procedures and included USS Boxer (LHD 4), USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) and USS Somerset (LPD 25).



“I’ve gained invaluable experience during this underway,” said Lt. j.g. Giovanni Guerrero, the ordnance officer onboard Somerset. “Warfighting is ever-changing, and you have to be proactive if you want to keep up.”



The training included a series of in-port, live-virtual construct, and underway training evolutions.



“Dynamic training increases the lethality capabilities of the entire fleet,” said Lt. John McFarland, an anti-submarine/anti-surface WTI. “By remaining proactive and flexible, we can maintain our operational readiness and execute any mission at any time.”

The WTIs captured data on each unit’s performance for analysis to validate individual, unit and amphibious ready group warfighting capability.



“This training helped me identify where I need to grow while standing CICWO [combat information watch officer],” said Ensign Alex Trujillo, the repair officer assigned to Boxer. “The debriefs showed a way forward in strengthening those shortcomings.”

The road to becoming a WTI ensure that only the most skilled personnel are able to join the program.

Top performing junior officers complete an approximately four-month warfare-specific course of instruction to earn the title of WTI before returning to the fleet with training designed to increase the tactical proficiency and lethality of surface ships while maintaining sea control and maritime dominance.



Amid the rigorous course requirements, Lieutenant Commander Alan Ratzel, an amphibious WTI, reflected on the transformation of participants, emphasizing their growth as proficient Sailors and warfighters.

Transitioning from the personal perspective, Lt. Morgan Kilmer, an electronic warfare WTI and cryptologic officer trained by the Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC), shared her motivation for pursuing WTI certification. Fresh from deployment, Kilmer said she had a desire to impart valuable lessons learned and contribute to the strength of the information warfare community.



“I just came back from deployment, so I wanted to share that goodness and be able to build off the lessons learned,” said Lt. Morgan Kilmer, an electronic warfare WTI and cryptologic officer trained by the Naval Information Warfighting Development Center (NIWDC), of her decision to pursue WTI certification and give back to the information warfare community.



Amphibious Squadron 5 Commander Capt. James Harney said he particularly values the contributions of subject matter experts in preparing the Boxer ARG team for future deployments, encompassing readiness in crisis and success in conflict.



“From the individual shipboard watchstanders to the warfare commanders and every Sailor and Marine in between, this dynamic training enhanced our warfighting capability and tactical proficiency,” said Harney. “Embarked SMWDC and NIWDC subject matters experts strengthened our warfighting competency, tactical proficiency and enhanced BOX ARG unit preparedness.”



The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.

