Warfare Tactics Instructors Lead Dynamic Training

Lt. j.g. Giovanni Guerrero, a native of El Paso, Texas, assigned to USS Somerset and Lt. John McFarland, a native of Everett, Pennsylvania, assigned to Surface Warfare Schools Command, supervise amphibious operations aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

