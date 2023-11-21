Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfare Tactics Instructors Lead Dynamic Training

    Warfare Tactics Instructors Lead Dynamic Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Lt. j.g. Giovanni Guerrero, a native of El Paso, Texas, assigned to USS Somerset and Lt. John McFarland, a native of Everett, Pennsylvania, assigned to Surface Warfare Schools Command, supervise amphibious operations aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25), while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 7, 2023. The Boxer Amphibious Readiness Group is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting advanced tactical training that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Warfare Tactics Instructors Lead Dynamic Training for Boxer Amphibious Ready Group

