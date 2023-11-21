Rock Harbor Marine Earns “Clean Marina” Status

Courtesy Photo | Bradford Grems and Tadd Potter hold flag at Rock Harbor Marine.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Bradford Grems and Tadd Potter hold flag at Rock Harbor Marine. see less | View Image Page

Nashville, TN (September 19th, 2023) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District conducted a “Clean Marina” inspection of Rock Harbor Marine which evaluates marinas for their standards for clean water and environmental stewardship in the Cumberland River Basin.



At Cheatham Lake July 23, 2023, Resource Manager Tadd Potter applauded Rock Harbor Marine for their efforts to earn such recognition.



“We are very excited to have Rock Harbor become the first marina at Cheatham Lake to earn the status of “Clean Marina”.” Potter said, “Their efforts not only benefit the environment but the customers as well.”



Rock Harbor Marine is a full-service marina inside of Davidson County and the closest such facility to Nashville’s Riverfront Park. The unique setting of rock harbor is a staple for water activities on the Cumberland River. It came to fruition after an old rock quarry was flooded, creating the perfect area for boaters to safely store their boats and get out of the direct flow of the Cumberland River. Rock Harbor currently hosts the Nautical Boat Club along with other opportunities like the Blue Moon Waterfront Grill and boat rentals. Rock Harbor is located at Cumberland River mile 175, and street address 525 Basswood Ave., Nashville, TN.



Matt Lee, Harbor Master of the marina remarked, “To preserve the natural beauty of the waterways we work on means a great deal, whether it’s using “green” products, improving policies to ensure a rapid response to spills, or just simply cleaning up trash are all ways we do our part to keep the Cumberland River clean.” Lee has over 20 years of experience on and around the water serving in different roles from sales manager to dockhand and up to assistant manager. Lee’s expertise has been called upon to help develop Rock Harbor into a true destination marina.



The “Clean Marina” Program recognizes the voluntary efforts of a marina to reduce water pollution and erosion in the Cumberland River watershed, and for promoting environmentally responsible marina and boating practices.



The Nashville District implemented the Cumberland River Basin Clean Marina Partnership in 2004 with its watershed partners, which include the Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and Cumberland River Compact. The program is modeled after the Tennessee Valley Clean Marina Initiative, which supports the National Clean Boating Campaign.



During the process of certifying as “Clean Marina” status, the facilities must complete a clean marina checklist and develop an action plan to meet their goals. The checklist is extensive and contains specific requirements for sewage management; fuel management; solid waste and petroleum recycling and disposal; vessel operation, maintenance and repair; marina siting, design and maintenance; storm water management and erosion control; and public education and water safety.



The public can obtain news, updates and information from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District on the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps and on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. The public can follow Cheatham Lake on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/cheathamlake.