2d Marines Commemorates 80th Anniversary of Battle of Tarawa

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. – U.S. Marines with 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, II Marine Expeditionary Force commemorated the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Tarawa, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina on November 21, 2023, to honor and pay tribute to the unit’s sacrifices during its defining battle in World War II.



“The young men and women who continue to fill our ranks, remain the very best that our nation has to offer,” said Col. John J. Roma, commanding officer, 2d Marine Regiment. “We don't seek to put an 18th streamer on our organizational colors, but if called to fight, God help whoever stands in our way.”



To recognize the historic importance and legacy of the Battle of Tarawa, the regiment hiked 10 miles and closed out the day with a battle colors rededication ceremony.



“Today we mark the 80th anniversary of The Battle of Tarawa, and it is fitting that we've taken the time to re-dedicate the organizational colors with the 17 battle streamers our regiment has rightfully earned through it’s storied history,” said Roma. “From Tarawa and Saipan and Tinian, Mogadishu, Nasiriyah, Helmand, and Al Anbar provinces, the 2d Marine Regiment has always been ready to answer the call when the nation has needed us.”



The Battle of Tarawa was the first amphibious battle in the pacific during World War II. A Japanese admiral said it would take one million men 100 years to claim the island, 18,000 Marines accomplished this in three days.

