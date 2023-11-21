ASC employee leads LRC optimization efforts

In the complex landscape of U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s logistics infrastructure, Logistics Readiness Centers play a pivotal role in managing materiel and support services to U.S. Army units. From ammunition management to equipment maintenance, and hazardous materials operations to bulk fuel, each LRC's unique mission requires careful analysis. Sarah Nadermann, a management analyst and senior technical subject matter expert in ASC’s G8 (Resource Management) Manpower Management Division, is at the forefront of optimizing these essential LRCs.

Nadermann, who joined ASC in 2020, has spent the past two years leading the operation of analyzing all LRCs in the continental U.S. on their size, complexity, and mission to ensure that they are adequately staffed and have the manpower needed for their workloads. This operation is known as optimization, and to date, 35 out of 57 CONUS LRCs have been optimized thanks to Nadermann’s efforts.

With a total of 78 LRCs worldwide, each with a wide range of supporting requirements that impact Soldiers daily, it is important for Nadermann to get the most comprehensive view of each LRC’s individual mission. This allows her to best assess their manpower needs to enable ASC to get Soldiers what they need, when and where they need it.

To ensure the mission success of each LRC, they must have employees with the right skillset in the right place. “We started by categorizing all LRCs based on mission, size, and type-specific principles in order to maximize standardization and replication of force structure models,” Nadermann explained.

“After sites were bucketed and models were standardized, we met with each LRC one-on-one with their Support Operations Directorate functional area to discuss their structures line by line to ensure they understand how model positions meet their needs and document their additional and unique mission requirements,” she added.

Although it is a tedious process, Nadermann said taking the time to meet one-on-one with each LRC has been invaluable. It has led to increased partnership and understanding between the LRCs and HQ.

The RMM team works closely with ASC G1 (Human Resources) to staff the LRC’s after assessing their manpower requirement level. “Manpower and G1 are uniquely intertwined,” Nadermann said. “After RMM documents a position, G1 is responsible for classifying the positions and hiring. We work very closely and there isn’t a day in a manpower analysts’ job that doesn’t involve collaboration with the G1."

G1 Human Resources Specialist Shelonda Broyles regularly collaborates with Nadermann. “I can honestly say both directorates do a great job building and maintaining relationships, so we are synced and moving towards the same goals,” she said. "I am honored to work with Sarah and consider her not only a great colleague, but a great friend as well.”

Prior to Nadermann’s employment at ASC, she worked at U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command in finance and accounting and industrial base operations and Joint Munitions Command in budget and manpower.

The prior knowledge and experience Nadermann brought to the table has led her to become a huge asset for ASC.

“I feel one of my strongest strengths in manpower is due to my extensive background in finance and budget, which allows the greater understanding of manpower and how it affects pay and budget,” she said.

Nadermann’s supervisor Erica Slattery, RMM Chief, also sees the value Nadermann brings.

“Sarah is a self-starter, team player, and change agent who possesses a positive, infectious can-do attitude that is recognized across the command,” Slattery said. “Her enthusiasm and professionalism exemplify commitment to the Army enterprise and personal contributions help propel the organization into the future with staying power.”

Working at ASC has proven to be beneficial for Nadermann as well. RMM has allowed her to advance her career by having opportunities to lead special projects and initiatives, such as LRC optimization.

“I love working at ASC,” Nadermann said of her work in RMM. “ASC gives you the unique ability to interact with military, Civilians, and foreign nationals across the CONUS and OCONUS (outside the continental U.S.) enterprise. It allows you to understand the intricate responsibilities of a logistics command.”

This story is part of a two-part series highlighting ASC’s G8 Resource Management Directorate. Check back next week to learn more about how G8 supports ASC.

