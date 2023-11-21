Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ASC employee leads LRC optimization efforts [Image 2 of 2]

    ASC employee leads LRC optimization efforts

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Sarah Nadermann, a management analyst and senior technical subject matter expert in U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G8 (Resource Management) Manpower Management Division, is leading the operation of optimizing ASC’s Logistics Readiness Centers.

    TAGS

    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    G8
    Resource Management

