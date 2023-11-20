Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Global Strike Command conducts first annual Combat Ammunition Production Exercise

    2nd Munitions Squadron Combat Ammunition Production Exercise

    Photo By Senior Airman Nia Jacobs | Airman 1st Class Mary Garrison, 2nd Munitions Squadron conventional maintenance...... read more read more

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Seth Watson 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Air Force Base, LA - In a milestone event, the Air Force Global Strike Command successfully executed its inaugural Combat Ammunition Production Exercise (CAPEX) on November 7, 2023, at Barksdale Air Force Base. This exercise evaluates munitions production capabilities and provides realistic training to enhance the Air Force's preparedness for wartime operations.

    The primary goal of CAPEX is to assess munitions production techniques and procedures. By doing so, the exercise determines how well the current Base Support Plans and Munitions Employment Plans would support wartime operation plans.

    The roots of CAPEX go back to 1987 when it was first initiated by Pacific Air Forces (PACAF). Over the years, these exercises have become an annual event, with U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) hosting their first exercise in 2018. These exercises serve as a crucial pulse check on mass, live-munitions production, aligning with Air Tasking Orders (ATO) and reinforcing combat planning and production tactics.

    At its core, CAPEX is a proven method designed to train munitions personnel in contingency planning and production. It not only evaluates the wing's strengths and weaknesses but also identifies areas for improvement to meet potential mission generation requirements. The exercise contributes to command-wide enhancements, including improved munitions production capability, enhanced training plans, better tool and equipment management, updates to base support plans, improved war reserve material stockpile management techniques, and a more comprehensive understanding of Operational Plan (OPLAN) supportability.

    In summary, the success of the first annual CAPEX at Barksdale Air Force Base signifies an important step forward in ensuring Air Force Global Strike Command's readiness for munitions-related challenges, ultimately enhancing the overall effectiveness of the force in fulfilling its mission.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 15:30
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    CAPEX
    2nd Bomb Wing
    2nd Munitions Squadron
    2 MUNS

