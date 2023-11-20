3rd Infantry Division Celebrates its 106th Birthday at Home and Abroad

Photo By Spc. Destiny Husband | U.S. Army Col. Jeremy Wilson, Deputy Commander of 3rd Infantry Division, left, and...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Destiny Husband | U.S. Army Col. Jeremy Wilson, Deputy Commander of 3rd Infantry Division, left, and Command Sgt. Maj. Brandon Rudder, the senior leader advisor of 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, slices a cake during the 3rd ID’s 106th Birthday celebration at Rocky Warrior Restaurant, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 21, 2023. The cake cutting is a yearly tradition dating back to the Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Destiny Husband) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga – Despite being deployed, 3rd Infantry Division, known as the “Rock of the Marne,” celebrated its 106th birthday at Fort Stewart and various places in Poland and the Baltic Region, Nov. 21, 2023. The historic division was originally constituted at Camp Greene, North Carolina, Nov. 12, 1917 and organized Nov. 21, 1917.



Typically, 3rd ID celebrates with “Marne Week,” a week-long event with various competitions, Family events and ceremonies; but this year, deployed Soldiers and those still at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield had to celebrate the division’s birthday and honor its history separately.



The 3rd ID earned its reputation as the “Rock of the Marne” when it held its position like a rock at the Marne River against ferocious German attacks while other allies retreated during World War I. Maj. Gen Joseph Dickman, the commander during this time, said “We Shall Remain Here,” which he translated to the French, “Nous Resterons La.”



The division battled the Axis on all European fronts during World War II, while serving as a rapid response capability during the Korean War, in defense of the West’s interest in Germany throughout the Cold War, in defense of Kuwait in Desert Storm, then as the decisive force to seize Baghdad during the 2003 invasion and for years of follow-on stability and security throughout the Middle East.



The division has a long history of heroes and distinguished members. 3rd ID has 61 Medal of Honor recipients, making it the division with the highest number of recipients. Among them are notable figures such as Maj. Gen Keith L. Ware and 1st Lt. Audie Murphy.



Ware, assigned to the 3rd ID, participated in the invasion of Sicily, the Naples-Foggia battles of southern Italy, the landings at Anzio Beachhead and then on the San Tropez beaches of southern France in August of 1944. Ware was awarded the Medal of Honor on June 18, 1945.



Murphy, while a member of Lt. Col Ware’s battalion also received his Medal of Honor for actions in January 1945. Murphy was America’s most decorated combat Soldier of WWII earning 33 awards and medals during his time in service.



Today, as the “Hammer of the XVIII Airborne Corps” and part of our Nation’s premier strategic response force, units of 3rd ID regularly deploy to support combatant commands all over the world, assisting our allies and partners in a wide range of environments and missions.



The 3rd ID officially assumed control of the U.S. Army task force operating across Poland and the Baltic States from the 4th Infantry Division-led Task Force Ivy on Sept 3, 2023. The 3rd ID’s Task Force Marne assumed control of this critical mission serving in support of Operation Assure, Deter and Reinforce to work alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.The division’s headquarters, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery, 3rd Sustainment Brigade and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team are all serving in this mission.





“I think it’s a good opportunity,” said Spc. Dannyele Peglar, a personnel strength analysis specialist with Signal Intelligence System Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd ID, from Redfield, Arkansas, when talking about how he felt about the deployment. “My workload is completely different than in the rear, so that took some adjusting. Also, you’re always with the people you work with, so that’s a little bit of a challenge.”





This deployment will be about nine months long, so the Soldiers balance their work and personal life to get through their long time away from home.





“I’m trying to balance work and my personal life,” said Cpl. David Paniagua, a religious affairs specialist with the Headquarters Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd ID. “I often go out in town with friends. If I’m not in town with friends, the majority of my time I’m in the gym and then after gym we’ll just go into the MWR [Morale Welfare and Recreation] basement and watch movies until whenever we stop.”





The deployed Soldiers include those who are there for the first time and those who have served multiple deployments.





“This is my second rotation here in EUCOM [U.S. Europe Command] supporting NATO, this is my first one with 3rd Infantry Division,” said Capt. Sonia Ortiz, Commander of Headquarters and Support Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 3rd ID from Overland, Louisiana. “Every time you have to leave your family and your friends behind it’s always a little hard, but building that communication, making sure you stay in constant contact and having that support system.”





Two-way communication among Soldiers and Families ensures that we will excel in our jobs, feel a sense of belonging, and build successful lives in the Army, increasing our ability to fight and win on tomorrow’s battlefields.





“That’s a huge factor in making sure you have a positive mindset while you’re out here because for my Soldiers, and for many Soldiers, this is their first rotation,” said Ortiz. “This is the first time that they’re really separated from friends and family away from home. It’s our due diligence as leaders to ensure that they’re taken care of and remember that we have a mission that we’re serving as members of 3rd Infantry Division.”



To celebrate the division’s birthday and enjoy their time together, Soldiers, both deployed and at 3rd ID’s home, sang happy birthday, performed physical training events, and held cake cutting ceremonies. Despite being separated from their families and fellow “Dogface Soldiers,” Soldiers were able to honor 3rd ID’s Birthday as they continue its legacy.