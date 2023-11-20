Shoppers Can Save Time With Exchange’s Buy Online, Pickup In-Store Service This Holiday Season

Courtesy Photo | Shoppers can score military-exclusive deals and pick up items on their time at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Shoppers can score military-exclusive deals and pick up items on their time at the Exchange with buy online, pick up in store or curbside services at participating stores. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can save with military-exclusive deals—always tax-free—with added convenience during the holiday season when placing orders in advance with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s buy online, pick up in store or curbside services.



To start a pickup order, authorized in-store shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com, select items on their shopping list, select “Pick Up in Store” or “Curbside Pickup,” choose their local Exchange and submit their order.



In-store order pickups can be found in the customer service area. To find a list of participating stores offering curbside pickup, visit ShopMyExchange.com/customer-service/shipping-delivery/curbside-pickup.



Shoppers can also visit ShopMyExchange.com to find military-exclusive deals on electronics, clothing, furniture and more. New deals are released weekly at weekly digital ads.



“The Exchange is all in to provide a convenient shopping experience to those who serve during the busy holiday season,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “Military shoppers can get their gifts with ease and spend the time they saved where it matters most.”



Department of Defense civilians and disabled Veterans can shop in-store, too. CAC holders can visit aafes.media/cacbenefitspa and Veterans can visit aafes.media/paveterans for more information on their shopping benefit.



