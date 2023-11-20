Real Estate Division Members Visit Middle Tennessee State University

Courtesy Photo | Real Estate Division Chief, Cathy Keith provides an overview of the Nashville District...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Real Estate Division Chief, Cathy Keith provides an overview of the Nashville District Corps of Engineers Nov. 7, 2023 at MTSU Jones College of Business, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. (USACE Photo by Alyssia Curry) see less | View Image Page

Murfreesboro, Tenn. (November 7, 2023) – Representatives of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Real Estate Division visited Middle Tennessee State University’s Jones College of Business to talk to a class of real estate students about the Nashville District’s Real Estate program. Presenters included: District Real Estate Chief Cathy Keith; Realty Specialists Sarah Peace, Mike Berry, Tyler Walker, MTSU Alumna Grace Viers, and Student Trainee Alyssia Curry.



Topics covered in the presentation included an overview of the Nashville District and Real Estate Division, synopses of the three branches within the real estate division, cooperation with other Districts, and personal experiences working for the Corps. Case studies of ongoing projects were also presented including Sevenmile Creek, Mill Creek, Department of Energy Acquisition, and Loyall Flow-Through Ponding.



Alyssia Curry shared with the students from her experience as the current Real Estate Division student trainee, “I believe the more you learn, the better you are. And so far, everything that I have learned will be beneficial to my role as a Realty Specialist after graduation.”



MTSU is one of the largest universities in the state, and one of the few that has a dedicated real estate degree program. The relationship between the Corps and local universities is vital in filling student intern and recent graduate positions. The Real Estate Division looks forward to strengthening their relationship with the MTSU Jones College of Business in the future.