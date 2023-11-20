Army Human Resources Command Veterans Inquiry Branch is veterans’ S1

Photo By Fonda Bock | Lakeita Parmes, supervisor of the distro team of the Veterans Inquiry Branch, responds...... read more read more Photo By Fonda Bock | Lakeita Parmes, supervisor of the distro team of the Veterans Inquiry Branch, responds to a customer request at her workstation in the Maude Complex. The VIB program exists to support veterans by providing administrative processing and personnel transactions. VIB has an essential role within HRC to take care of Soldiers after they’ve completed their time in service. (U.S. Army photo by Fonda Bock) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. -- The Veterans Inquiry Branch at U.S. Army Human Resources Command has one mission – to provide exceptional customer service to veterans, Army retirees and their families by addressing their needs, concerns, interests and questions regarding their records and continuing benefits after separating from service.



The VIB processes requests for:



1. Official service records

2. Changes in name, date of birth, gender and social security

3. DD214s and statements related to veterans’ military service

4. Records maintenance

5. Non-wartime campaigns and expeditions (SF813)

6. Documents for VA home loans

7. Claim information for VA requests

8. Statements regarding retirement points (DA From 5016)

9. Information from representative organizations assisting homeless vets with securing housing

10. Adding documents to veterans’ Official Military Personnel Files

11. And screens Gray Area retirement packets



“When we say Soldier for Life we really do mean that,” said Thelma Banks, chief of the VIB Branch. “We want veterans to know they still have help after they leave the Army and that their service isn’t forgotten. We are still here to assist you as much as we can until you no longer need us … because we believe in the Total Army concept. Once you become a Soldier, we take care of you well after your legacy and even after your passing because we want to make sure your Family receives any benefits that they’re due.”



Banks hopes retirees and veterans will begin to consider the VIB as their S1 – the place where they can go to keep up on information regarding all matters related to their Army service and benefits and get assistance if needed.



The VIB is personal for Telena McQuery who is the spouse of a retired Soldier and serves as a senior analysis in the Veterans Inquiry Section of the VIB.



“Veterans often feel like they’re just a number after they separate from service,” McQuery said. “Some didn’t even know the VIB existed, and it makes them happy to realize that ‘I’m not just a number, I have somewhere to go to get help with my questions.’”



Customers can contact the VIB through:



Phone: 888-276-9472 (888-ARMYHRC) 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, Eastern Time



Email: Usarmy.knox.hrc.mbx.tagd-ask-hrc@army.mil



Mail: U.S. Army Human Resources Command, ATTN; AHRC-PDR-H, 1600 Spearhead Division Ave., Dept 420, Fort Knox, 40122-5402