Lakeita Parmes, supervisor of the distro team of the Veterans Inquiry Branch, responds to a customer request at her workstation in the Maude Complex. The VIB program exists to support veterans by providing administrative processing and personnel transactions. VIB has an essential role within HRC to take care of Soldiers after they’ve completed their time in service.

Date Taken: 11.21.2023 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US This work, Army Human Resources Command Veterans Inquiry Branch is veterans' S1, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.