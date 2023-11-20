Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Human Resources Command Veterans Inquiry Branch is veterans’ S1

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Photo by Fonda Bock 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Lakeita Parmes, supervisor of the distro team of the Veterans Inquiry Branch, responds to a customer request at her workstation in the Maude Complex. The VIB program exists to support veterans by providing administrative processing and personnel transactions. VIB has an essential role within HRC to take care of Soldiers after they’ve completed their time in service.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Human Resources Command Veterans Inquiry Branch is veterans&rsquo; S1

    HRC
    Army Human Resources Command
    VIB
    Veterans Inquiry Branch

