Free Advance Screening of “Silent Night” Coming to All Reel Time Theaters Worldwide Nov. 25

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is once again teaming up with Lionsgate to offer a free advance screening of the upcoming action film “Silent Night” on Nov. 25.



All Reel Time Theaters worldwide will offer the free screening, nearly a week before the nationwide theatrical release.



Moviegoers can follow their local Exchange’s Facebook page and the Reel Time Movie Guide for more information.



From legendary director John Woo and the producer of “John Wick” comes this gritty revenge tale of a tormented father who witnesses his young son die when caught in a gang’s crossfire on Christmas Eve. While recovering from a wound that costs him his voice, he makes vengeance his life’s mission and embarks on a punishing training regimen in order to avenge his son’s death.



Cast: Joel Kinnaman, Scott Mescudi, Harold Torres, Catalina Sandino Moreno

Directed by: John Woo

Written by: Robert Archer Lynn

Rating: R for strong bloody violence, drug use and some language



“Silent Night” is the 393rd free distributor appreciation screening of a major motion picture by the Exchange and the 13th of 2023.



