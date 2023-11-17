Eliza Pingree: Military Sealift Command’s First Female Chief Engineer

Courtesy Photo | 231116-N-OH262-1002 ROTA SPAIN (November 16, 2023)--USNS Supply’s incoming Chief...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 231116-N-OH262-1002 ROTA SPAIN (November 16, 2023)--USNS Supply’s incoming Chief Engineer Elizabeth Pingree (right) is congratulated by outgoing Chief Engineer James Cochara (left) during a promotion ceremony, held aboard the the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) while the ship was moored in Rota, Spain, Nov. 16 . Pingree is the first Female Chief Engineer in Military Sealift Command’s history. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

ROTA SPAIN (November 16, 2023)—The crew of Military Sealift Command’s fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AO 6) held a promotion ceremony for Civil Service Mariner (CIVMAR) Eliza Pingree, who was advanced as MSC’s first female Chief Engineer, while the ship was in Rota, Spain, Nov. 16.



Upon being promoted, Pingree replaced outgoing Chief Engineer James Cochara aboard Supply. Of note, Cochara was Pingree’s first Chief Engineer when she began her career at MSC.



I had the opportunity to have a remote conversation with Pingree about her historic promotion. Here are some of the highlights from our conversation:



What is a Chief Engineer? What are the roles and responsibilities of a Chief Engineer?



Pingree-The ‘Chief’ is the most senior licensed Engineer aboard our ships and is ultimately responsible for all aspects of operating and maintaining the vessel. On Supply, the Engine Department comprises of approximately 40 people, with about 10 licensed Engineers and 30 unlicensed Engineers. We are responsible for keeping the lights on, the shafts turning, the toilets flushing, the freezers freezing, and anything and everything in between.



What does it mean to you to become the first woman to be promoted to Chief Engineer at Military Sealift Command?



Pingree-To me, I'm a first Engineer that's just taken my first Chief's job. I think that means for me the same thing it means to any other first Engineer assuming their first Chief's job. It's a long climb to the top of the pyramid, and there is huge a sense of accomplishment upon getting to that point. And there's also a lot of responsibility that goes with that, which is a little intimidating. But it's a natural progression from First Engineer to Chief. I just happen to be a girl. In this job, that isn't something you see every day, and at MSC it hasn't happened before. I guess the stars aligned, and I was in the right place at the right time.



How long have you sailed with Military Sealift Command and which of MSC's ships have you sailed on prior to USNS Supply?



Pingree-I started with MSC in 2015. USNS Supply was actually my first ship, but I have also sailed on the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) and the dry cargo ammunition ship USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE 4).



What were you doing prior to sailing with MSC?



Pingree-I was hired by MSC shortly after I graduated from Maine Maritime Academy. Prior to that I had been a student at University of Maine at Machias, studying in the Interdisciplinary Fine Arts program.



What challenges did you face while striving to become a Chief Engineer and what do you consider your keys to success to overcome these challenges?



Pingree-I guess that I don't really see my career with MSC as a journey to become Chief Engineer. I knew after seeing my first underway replenishment-at-sea that I wanted to become a Cargo Engineer, and that's something that I had a lot of drive to achieve and succeed at. But I also wanted to keep my career options open. I got my first's license with no intention of sailing on it; I just wanted to get the test out of the way, so I sat for the exam as soon as I had the sea-time for gas turbine and motor plants. I was very happy as a Cargo Engineer, and under other circumstances I would probably still be in that position. But in 2021 Supply needed a First Engineer, and I was here, licensed and, although I had no experience in the position, the Chief knew I could do it. So, I rose to the occasion. I don't see this promotion as being any different. Supply needs a Chief, and I will rise to the occasion.



What advice do you have for other Civil Service Mariners who are striving for a successful career?



Pingree-A good work ethic will take you a long way. Show up, work hard, ask questions, and never stop trying to learn more. And don't cause drama; it's exhausting for everyone.



Why did you decide to sail for MSC and what about MSC makes our organization appealing to you as a professional mariner?



Pingree-I got a job with MSC because there weren't too many options the year I graduated. MSC seemed like a good way to get some experience under my belt, pay off my student loans, and upgrade my Mariner license on more than one platform. I have been able to achieve all of those goals here, and I think that those are goals, in some variation, that appeal to many young Mariners.



What are your future aspirations as a Chief Engineer and a Civil Service Mariner?



Pingree-At this point I haven't thought that far ahead. Becoming Chief on Supply is something that's been in the works for over a year now, but it went from a possibility to a reality very fast. Right now, I'm living in the moment, keeping the lights on, and making sure that Supply can meet her mission as we embark on our deployment. Once I get my feet under me, I'll figure out what my next goal is for the future.



Is there anything you would like to add about becoming the first woman to be promoted to Chief Engineer at MSC?



Pingree-I've been in positions of leadership before, and what is important to me is that I'm there because I'm the best person for the job. In this day and age, there can be a perception that women get promoted or selected for positions by organizations looking to improve their image on diversity; and in a heavily male dominated industry this is a very real possibility. Fighting that stigma, whether real or perceived, has certainly driven me to become a better Engineer. I don't want to get promoted to make MSC's statistics look better; I want it because I've got what it takes to do the job.