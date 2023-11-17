MCAS Yuma conservation office holds meeting out in town

In a partnership with the local community and the conservation office of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, a meeting discussing various environmental rules and regulations, as well as safety procedures was held on Nov. 14, 2023.

During the meeting, Marine Corps Air Station Yuma’s lead conservation officer, Lauren Allmon, presented an overview of public accessibility programs available at the Barry M. Goldwater Range facilities. Allmon’s primary responsibility is to help protect wildlife and environment by enforcing the conservation laws and policies in her region.

“The conservation law enforcement office of Barry M. Goldwater is dedicated to the Marine Corps mission, safety of our recreators and the preservation of natural and cultural resources,” Allmon says. Allmon recently conducted a meeting to educate the community about the ranges and its recreational purposes as well as promote safety regulations. During this meeting the community was informed about various rules and regulations in order to promote a safe and responsible environment for all. “We encourage you to flag us down and ask about the rich history of the unique Sonoran Desert, and how you can best enjoy the recreational activities we have to offer.”

Allmon explained the services and activities for people of all ages to explore and experience. She listed countless sites and activities waiting to be discovered. “The range has many sites and activities for you to partake in, and our officers are incredibly knowledgeable on how you can find and enjoy them.”Some of the sites and activities she listed were hiking trails, plane crash tours, tours of historical sites, interpretive walking trails and camping sites.

Allmon explained visitors will see a variety of law-enforcement agencies, including local law-enforcement and border enforcement authorities. Visitors should be prepared to be stopped for permits and compliance checks.

“All visitors should be aware of all range rules and regulations to safely enjoy everything the experience has to offer.”

As we continue to progress, we are committed to leveraging these efforts not only to ensure the safety and preservation of our shared environment, but to promote integration of the community within the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma ranges. We look forward to building upon this foundation, aiming for a long term collaborative partnership that encourages positive impact on the community and mission.

For more information feel free to contact the MCAS Yuma conservation office at mcasyuma_cleo@usmc.mil.

