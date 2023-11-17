Army announces Successful Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Missile Flight Test

White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – The U.S. Army announced today that the Search, Track, Acquire, Radiate, Eliminate Project Office executed a successful missile flight test against a cruise missile threat surrogate at White Sands Missile Range on Nov. 16, 2023.
The LTAMDS successfully detected, tracked, and classified the cruise missile threat surrogate while integrated with the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, which determined an engagement solution.
A PATRIOT Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor successfully engaged the CM threat surrogate utilizing data from the radar’s primary sector array. Interceptor acquisition and uplink/downlink communications supported the intercept, resulting in the elimination of the target. Initial results indicate the LTAMDS performed nominally. Detailed mission data analysis is ongoing.
