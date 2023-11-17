Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army announces Successful Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Missile Flight Test

    WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – The U.S. Army announced today that the Search, Track, Acquire, Radiate, Eliminate Project Office executed a successful missile flight test against a cruise missile threat surrogate at White Sands Missile Range on Nov. 16, 2023.

    The LTAMDS successfully detected, tracked, and classified the cruise missile threat surrogate while integrated with the Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System, which determined an engagement solution.

    A PATRIOT Advanced Capability – 3 Missile Segment Enhancement interceptor successfully engaged the CM threat surrogate utilizing data from the radar’s primary sector array. Interceptor acquisition and uplink/downlink communications supported the intercept, resulting in the elimination of the target. Initial results indicate the LTAMDS performed nominally. Detailed mission data analysis is ongoing.

    Date Taken: 11.17.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 16:26
    Location: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US 
    Hometown: WHITE SANDS, NM, US
