    Army announces Successful Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor Missile Flight Test

    WHITE SANDS, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    The U.S. Army announced today that the Search, Track, Acquire, Radiate, Eliminate Project Office executed a successful missile flight test against a cruise missile threat surrogate at White Sands Missile Range on Nov. 16, 2023.

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 16:26
    Location: WHITE SANDS, NM, US 
    Hometown: WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, NM, US
    U.S. Army
    STARE
    PEO Missiles and Space

