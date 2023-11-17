Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Joint Base Andrews

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Service members and families from across the installation came together to see the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree for the last stop on its journey to Washington, D.C., and to be a part of a night of celebration, Nov. 16.



Each year a different national forest provides a tree to light up the U.S. Capitol building's West Lawn for the holiday season. This year’s 63-foot-tall Norway Spruce came from Monongahela National Forest, West Virginia.



During the Nov. 16 event, service members and families viewed the tree, signed the truck banner, participated in arts and crafts, and watched a holiday movie at the base theater. Military families also received donated Christmas trees from Monongahela National Forest as part of the annual tradition.



“This event is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander. “Thank you to our partners from the Forest Service, the nonprofit Choose Outdoors, and presenting sponsor 84 Lumber for always being teammates and good partners in supporting Joint Base Andrews, and for making this your final stop every year to the U.S. Capitol.”

