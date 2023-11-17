Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Joint Base Andrews

    Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Joint Base Andrews

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi | Capitol Christmas Tree event attendees carry a donated Christmas tree at Joint Base...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Gianluca Ciccopiedi and Airman 1st Class Austin Pate

    316th Wing Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – Service members and families from across the installation came together to see the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree for the last stop on its journey to Washington, D.C., and to be a part of a night of celebration, Nov. 16.

    Each year a different national forest provides a tree to light up the U.S. Capitol building's West Lawn for the holiday season. This year’s 63-foot-tall Norway Spruce came from Monongahela National Forest, West Virginia.

    During the Nov. 16 event, service members and families viewed the tree, signed the truck banner, participated in arts and crafts, and watched a holiday movie at the base theater. Military families also received donated Christmas trees from Monongahela National Forest as part of the annual tradition.

    “This event is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Todd E. Randolph, 316th Wing and installation commander. “Thank you to our partners from the Forest Service, the nonprofit Choose Outdoors, and presenting sponsor 84 Lumber for always being teammates and good partners in supporting Joint Base Andrews, and for making this your final stop every year to the U.S. Capitol.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 14:20
    Story ID: 458079
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Joint Base Andrews, by A1C Gianluca Ciccopiedi and SrA Austin Pate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Joint Base Andrews
    Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Joint Base Andrews
    Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Joint Base Andrews
    Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at Joint Base Andrews
    Capitol Christmas Tree arrives at JBA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Holidays
    JBA
    CapitolChristmasTree

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT