Submarine Force icon changes command, retires in Groton after 41 years of service

GROTON, Connecticut – Capt. Daniel Rossler, the dual-hatted commodore of Regional Support Group (RSG) and Naval Submarine Support Facility (NSSF), turned over command to Capt. David Grogan in a traditional change of command ceremony followed by an emotional retirement ceremony held Friday, November 17 at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Connecticut.



Rossler, the Navy’s former “Silver Eagle” for being the senior-most Limited Duty Officer (LDO) before being re-designated to take command of RSG/NSSF, called this culminating event “the best day ever” as he spoke of his 41 years of naval service.



“I enlisted for six years as a nuclear electrician and it’s been a long, interesting ride since that day,” he said. “I never thought I’d still be in the Navy today – and honestly the whole journey has been constantly finding new and exciting paths that I had no idea existed until I stepped beyond those comfort zones and discovered those opportunities.”



Rossler, a Connecticut native, was born in the city of Bridgeport and raised in the town of Monroe where he graduated from Masuk High School in 1980 before enlisting in the Navy in November 1982. Rossler’s enlisted and commissioned career has taken him all over the globe to include a tour as Naval Submarine Base New London’s 47th executive officer from 2008-2011.



“My favorite command has always been the one I am currently at,” Rossler said. “Each transfer has brought on greater responsibilities and different roles. Fitting into a command and contributing to the completion of the overall task, needs, or mission is very rewarding. I am going to miss being able to walk around this command and meet those who get the job done.”



U.S. Submarine Force commander Vice Adm. William Houston presided over the change of command and praised Rossler on an “incredible job at RSG.”



“Phenomenal record with on-time accomplishment,” Houston said of Rossler’s accomplishments. “Just the strength of our maintenance activity and the Submarine Force - under his leadership.”



After his retirement, Rossler will continue to serve the Submarine Force in Groton where he joins the Tactical Analysis Group at the Naval Undersea Warfare Development Center.



Grogan, a Cincinnati, Ohio native and 1999 graduate of the University of New Orleans, arrived in Groton after completing a successful tour at Undersea Warfighting Development Center. Previous sea tours include a commanding officer tour aboard USS Indiana (SSN 789), USS City of Corpus Christi (SSN 705), USS Virginia (SSN 774), and an executive officer tour aboard USS Missouri (SSN 780).



Grogan praised Rossler during his remarks thanking him for his “years of effort continuously driving RSG to higher levels,”



“Since we first met 22 years ago on City of Corpus Christi, you impressed me as an officer focused on excellence and improvement in everything you do. It shows in every single corner of the enterprise,” Grogan said. “Hopefully I can follow that direction and fill the large shoes you are leaving behind. Thank you immensely for your service and mentoring.”



Grogan also praised his new crew saying, “I am honored to be your new Commodore.”



“I have long been a happy consumer of the outstanding work of this team and I look forward to continuing to provide the same level of excellent support that the Groton waterfront is used to receiving.” Grogan said. “You are committed to giving your best to the men and women who take our submarines to sea. You bring outstanding experience, unmatched skills and boundless heart and soul every day.”



RSG and NSSF serve as Submarine Force Atlantic’s direct waterfront representative tasked with directing, assigning, and monitoring the maintenance of Groton-based submarines. This involves long-range planning, coordination of repair activities, and monitoring the execution of work in progress.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.17.2023 Date Posted: 11.17.2023 13:10 Story ID: 458070 Location: GROTON, CT, US Hometown: CINCINNATI, OH, US Hometown: MONROE, CT, US Web Views: 84 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Submarine Force icon changes command, retires in Groton after 41 years of service, by CPO Joshua Karsten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.