New hotel set to open at Fort Liberty

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Fort Liberty’s Garrison Command Sergeant Major Gregory Seymour, members of Lendlease Communities, members of InterContinental Hotels Group Army Hotels, and the Commander of 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command officially broke ground on a new Candlewood Suites hotel on Nov. 14.



The 207-room hotel is projected to open in early 2026 at Fort Liberty and will be the 17th Candlewood Suites property. Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels have partnered for over 14 years as part of the Privatization of Army Lodging initiative, an Army-led, public-private venture to revitalize on-post lodging service for Service Members, their Families, and government travelers.



“For more than a decade, Lendlease and IHG have had a long and successful relationship with the Fort Liberty leadership team through the PAL program,” said Matt Garrett, Senior VP and General Manager of Lendlease Communities. “The new Candlewood Suites at Fort Liberty is just the latest project to exemplify the benefits of privatization for military lodging and the positive results that are possible when we combine our joint expertise across development, hospitality management, and operations with a unique understanding of the specific needs of those seeking accommodations on Army installations.”



The Fort Liberty Candlewood Suites will include guestrooms ranging from studios to one- and two-bedroom suites located on the previous site, Hardy Hall. The hotel will also offer features to meet the specific needs of military travelers, such as fully equipped kitchens in each suite; a business center, fitness center, laundry facilities, and 24-hour Candlewood Cupboard market; outdoor seating and barbeque area; a separate lounge for Distinguished Visitors; and amenities such as complimentary hot breakfast, pet-friendly accommodations, and weekly social events.



Garrett noted that as one of the largest Army installations by population, Fort Liberty welcomes approximately 100,000 travelers annually across its existing three hotel properties, including active service members and their Families awaiting permanent housing and military personnel visiting an installation for training or other short-term needs.



Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels were the first to build a hotel in the U.S. using Cross-Laminated Timber, and Fort Liberty Candlewood Suites will be the 6th hotel in the PAL portfolio to employ CLT. As it is composed of renewable materials that store carbon, CLT surpasses traditional building methods regarding sustainability. However, CLT also offers maximized strength and durability characteristics ideal for the project.



“Given the site's security requirements and physical constraints, we determined that CLT was the only structural system that could meet installation-specific design specifications,” said Garrett. “Our experience using CLT on previous hotel projects gave us the confidence that it was the right choice for Fort Liberty Candlewood Suites in terms of decarbonization and force protection outcomes.”



In addition to the new Candlewood Suites, Lendlease and IHG will make other enhancements to military lodging options at Fort Liberty over the next year, including furnishing, fixtures, and equipment updates that are currently underway at Carolina Inn and future renovation of the existing Normandy House hotel, which will be designated part of IHG’s Historia Collection comprising buildings of historical importance to the Army and the nation.



“Partnerships like the one we celebrate today are not just about buildings; they are about the quality of life we provide to our service members,” stated Col. John B. Hinson, Commander of 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII ABN Corps.



Moreover, Lendlease and IHG Army Hotels offer unique benefits for military travelers and their Families to provide a high quality of service. Guests can earn loyalty points through the IHG One Rewards program, which they can redeem for personal travel at more than 6,000 IHG Hotels and Resorts properties spanning 17 brands worldwide. Additionally, IHG Army Hotels proudly employs veterans and military spouses who understand the unique challenges and needs of the on-post environment and are qualified to serve guests accordingly. If relocated, family members and spouses working at these hotels can maintain employment with IHG, eliminating one of the many stresses of reassignment.

