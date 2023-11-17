Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New hotel set to open at Fort Liberty [Image 5 of 5]

    New hotel set to open at Fort Liberty

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    Garrison Command Sgt. Major Gregory Seymour and 3rd ESC Commander, Col. John Hinson, assisted in the groundbreaking ceremony of Candlewood Suites hotel; November 14, 2023. Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.17.2023 10:15
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US 
    Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
    Fort Liberty

