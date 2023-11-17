Garrison Command Sgt. Major Gregory Seymour and 3rd ESC Commander, Col. John Hinson, assisted in the groundbreaking ceremony of Candlewood Suites hotel; November 14, 2023. Photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2023 10:15
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
New hotel set to open at Fort Liberty
