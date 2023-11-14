Exchange Serves Up Holiday Deals Thanksgiving Day Through Cyber Week

Photo By Keiana Holleman | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing special holiday savings to the best...... read more read more Photo By Keiana Holleman | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is bringing special holiday savings to the best customers in the world from Thanksgiving through Nov. 30. Check out the in-store and online deals for #BlackFridayWeekend, #CyberMonday and more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2yE. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is serving up exclusive savings on electronics, furniture, home goods, clothing and more to military shoppers with holiday deals from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Week.



The Exchange is kicking off Black Friday weekend on ShopMyExchange.com Nov. 23 at 12:01 a.m. Central on Thanksgiving Day with $50 off Beats Studio Pro wireless headphones and 25% off select gourmet food gifts and more. While most Exchanges will be closed Thanksgiving Day, ShopMyExchange.com is always open.



All deals can be viewed at ShopMyExchange.com under “Weekly Ad.” Shoppers in-store can scan QR codes at the top of the sales flyer to view additional exclusive savings offers. Offers begin at 12:01 a.m. Central time on the starting date of the promotion. Sneak peek flyers are available now at shopmyexchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads.



On Black Friday, shoppers can visit their PX or BX to cross off their wish lists in-store. Exchanges open at 8 a.m. local time. Black Friday exclusive deals launch online at 12:01 a.m. Central on Nov. 24.



Electronics deals on Black Friday include up to $70 off Apple watches; $250 off a 128 GB 11-inch Apple iPad Pro; $300 off a 512 GB HP Core i5 laptop with 8 GB of RAM; $1,400 off 77-inch LG 4K OLED Smart TV; and $100 off a LG high-resolution soundbar.



Black Friday shoppers can also save on apparel and accessories with an additional 40% off select Old Navy clothing; an additional 25% off on Levi’s, American Eagle and fashion jewelry; and an additional 20% off The North Face, Columbia, Adidas, Nike and Under Armour. Discounted beauty, fragrance and hair gift sets; select handbags and accessories are also available.



Additional savings include up to 50% off Bissell vacuums; up to $2,600 off Purple mattresses; 50% off large signature and two-wick tumblers from Yankee Candle; 20% off Ashley and La-Z-Boy furniture and more on Black Friday.



Military-exclusive savings continue through Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 25 and 26) with $400 off a Sony 4K LED 65-inch TV; $50 off Apple 2nd Generation Air Pods; up to 20% off select Advent calendars and Gingerbread house cookie kits; 50% off Russell Stover big box and Whitman’s Sampler big box chocolates; up to 20% off Rayban, Oakley and Costa sunglasses; and more deals on sleepwear, slippers and jewelry boxed sets.



Cyber Monday one-day-deals are valid Nov. 27. Shoppers can save up to $1,400 on diamond jewelry and 25% off Free People and Kuhl clothing; score $70.40 men’s UGG slippers; and stock up on $2.95 Bath & Body Works hand soaps and $10 Victoria’s Secret rollerball perfumes.



The Exchange’s Cyber Week four-day-deals are valid Nov. 27 through Nov. 30. Shoppers can receive $1,000 off a 75-inch Samsung 8K OLED TV. Shoppers can also save big on diamond jewelry and receive 15% off Vera Bradley and Michael Kors handbags, 10% off children’s clothing, up to 25% off Kitchen Aid appliances and 40% off ReadyWise emergency foods.



“The Exchange is serving those who serve by offering exclusive savings all week,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “In addition to being tax-free, the Exchange is honored to help the best customers in the world check off their wish lists early this holiday season with even more savings.”



Deals are available in-store and online and are subject to availability. Authorized shoppers can follow their local Exchange on Facebook for hours and more information. Department of Defense civilians and Veterans can shop, too. CAC holders can visit aafes.media/cacbenefitspa and Veterans can visit aafes.media/paveterans for more information on their shopping benefit.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



