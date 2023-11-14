US, JP firefighters unite for local fire prevention drill

Yokota Air Base, Japan- Members from the U.S. Air Force 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force joined forces to participate in an annual fire prevention drill in Inagi City, Japan, Nov 5.

During the event, the 374th CES engaged with the Inagi community, fielded questions about the P-22 firetruck, and spread goodwill by distributing candy and stickers.

This event helped foster community understanding of fire prevention, aligning with the principles of mutual aid agreements. These arrangements between organizations are designed to facilitate assistance in emergencies, clearly outlining terms for support, resources, personnel, and aid.

