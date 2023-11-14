NAVFAC Southeast breaks ground on new Fitness Facility at NAS Pensacola

Courtesy Photo | Representatives from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, the Naval Aviation Technical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Representatives from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center, Navy Facilities Engineering Systems Command, NAS Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation and RQ Construction turn over the first shovels of dirt at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new fitness center at NAS Pensacola, Nov. 14, 2023. The roughly 44,900 square-foot gym is scheduled to be completed in December 2025 and will serve approximately 6,000 military personnel. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast,* along with leadership from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola, RQ Construction, and Public Works Department Pensacola, held a groundbreaking ceremony November 14 for a new fitness facility aboard NAS Pensacola.



“We're committed to supporting the missions of the tenant commands here at the 'Cradle of Naval Aviation’,” said Capt. Terrence 'Village' Shashaty, NAS Pensacola commanding officer. "There are 16,000 service members here, and thanks to NAVFAC Southeast, these men and women will have a state-of-the-art facility to maintain their physical readiness."



The groundbreaking marked the official beginning of the $31.3 million project, with preliminary construction beginning in August 2023. NAVFAC Southeast awarded the construction contract to RQ Construction LLC of Jacksonville, Florida on Sep. 6, 2022.



“The new fitness center replaces and expands on a seventy year old gym that was severely damaged during Hurricane Sally in 2020,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michael Yeary, Resident Officer in Charge of Construction Hurricane Sally Relief Office. “Through a competitive process, RQ construction was selected and is clearly a world-class partner dedicated to working with NAVFAC Southeast in the construction of a high-quality facility; a once-in-a-generation investment from the Navy in the health and fitness of its service members at NAS Pensacola.”



The finished facility, approximately 45,000 square feet, is expected to serve about 6,000 personnel a year. The facility will include a basketball court, cardio and fitness areas with associated equipment, and various other exercise spaces and equipment.



Work will be performed at Pensacola, Florida and is expected to be completed in December 2025.