Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Sony Pictures Bringing Free Advance Screenings of “Napoleon” to Select Reel Time Theaters

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Sony Pictures are bringing a free advance screening of the upcoming war drama film “Napoleon” to select domestic Reel Time Theaters on Nov. 19.



“The Exchange is happy to bring another special screening of an exciting new film to military communities along with Sony Pictures,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We are all in on bringing these valuable pieces of home to service members nationwide.”



The following installations will offer the special screenings, three days ahead of the nationwide theatrical release:



• Fort Huachuca • Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland

• Fort Irwin • Malmstrom AFB

• Fort Johnson • Sheppard AFB

• Fort Leonard Wood • Travis AFB

• Fort Novosel • West Point (U.S.M.A.)



"Napoleon" is a spectacle-filled action epic that details the checkered rise and fall of the iconic French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Oscar® winner Joaquin Phoenix. Against a stunning backdrop of large-scale filmmaking orchestrated by legendary director Ridley Scott, the film captures Bonaparte's relentless journey to power through the prism of his addictive, volatile relationship with his one true love, Josephine, showcasing his visionary military and political tactics against some of the most dynamic practical battle sequences ever filmed.



Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Vanessa Kirby, Rupert Everett, Ludivine Sagnier

Director: Ridley Scott

Producers: Mark Huffam, Ridley Scott, Kevin J. Walsh

Written by: David Scarpa

Rated: R for strong violence, some grisly images, sexual content and brief language



“Napoleon” the 392nd distributor appreciation free screening of a major motion picture and 12th of 2023.



– 30 –



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Travis Day, 214-312-3534 or daytra@aafes.com.



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.15.2023 Date Posted: 11.15.2023 11:33 Story ID: 457874 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Sony Pictures Bringing Free Advance Screenings of “Napoleon” to Select Reel Time Theaters, by Travis Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.