    Fort Gregg-Adams leaders visit on-post homes

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Story by Jefferson Wolfe 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Leaders, housing office personnel and others visited on-post homes during a walking town hall Tuesday in the Washington Grove neighborhood.

    Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, commanding general of Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams, led one team and Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Gregg-Adams garrison commander, led another.

    The teams were composed of personnel from various entities on post including: The CASCOM leadership team, the Gregg-Adams Family Housing leadership team, Gregg-Adams Family Housing staff, Directorate of Emergency Services, Directorate of Family Morale Welfare and Recreation, Public Affairs Office, Safety Office, Chaplain’s Office, and the Garrison Housing Office.

    The groups went form door-to-door talking to residents about their concerns with housing and any other topics that came up.

    Date Taken: 11.15.2023
