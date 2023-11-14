Fort Gregg-Adams leaders visit on-post homes

Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Al Williams, Fort Gregg-Adams housing division chief, points to the nearby homes where...... read more read more Photo By Jefferson Wolfe | Al Williams, Fort Gregg-Adams housing division chief, points to the nearby homes where military leaders and housing office personnel were to begin a walking town hall in the Washington Grove neighborhood Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 on Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Leaders, housing office personnel and others visited on-post homes during a walking town hall Tuesday in the Washington Grove neighborhood.



Maj. Gen. Mark Simerly, commanding general of Combined Arms Support Command and Fort Gregg-Adams, led one team and Col. James D. Hoyman, Fort Gregg-Adams garrison commander, led another.



The teams were composed of personnel from various entities on post including: The CASCOM leadership team, the Gregg-Adams Family Housing leadership team, Gregg-Adams Family Housing staff, Directorate of Emergency Services, Directorate of Family Morale Welfare and Recreation, Public Affairs Office, Safety Office, Chaplain’s Office, and the Garrison Housing Office.



The groups went form door-to-door talking to residents about their concerns with housing and any other topics that came up.