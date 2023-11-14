Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Gregg-Adams leaders visit on-post homes [Image 5 of 5]

    Fort Gregg-Adams leaders visit on-post homes

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Al Williams, Fort Gregg-Adams housing division chief, points to the nearby homes where military leaders and housing office personnel were to begin a walking town hall in the Washington Grove neighborhood Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023 on Fort Gregg-Adams, Va.

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.15.2023 08:23
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US 
    This work, Fort Gregg-Adams leaders visit on-post homes [Image 5 of 5], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Gregg-Adams leaders visit on-post homes

    Military Housing
    Walking Town Hall
    Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly
    Fort Gregg-Adams

