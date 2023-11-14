Grinston named next AER director

Army Emergency Relief announced Nov. 11, 2023, retired Lt. Gen. Raymond V. Mason confirmed his intention to step down as director and chief executive officer effective Dec. 31. AER’s Board of Directors unanimously elected former Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston as his replacement starting Jan. 1, 2024.



Grinston is no stranger to the organization, having been a member of AER's Board of Managers for the previous seven years. He was raised in Jasper, Alabama, a town that bears the name of William Jasper, a well-known Revolutionary War noncommissioned officer. Grinston is the first NCO to become director in the 81-year history of AER. He retired from the Army in 2023 after 36 years of service, and is a veteran of Desert Storm, Afghanistan and Iraq.



Prior to taking over in 2017 as director, Mason was a highly esteemed logistician with 35 years of active-duty experience and held senior leadership positions in both military and commercial companies. He led AER through a tumultuous time with the COVID-19 pandemic and spent countless hours helping educate Soldiers about the benefits of the U.S. Army’s official nonprofit and change the stigma of asking for financial assistance.



For inquiries, contact AER’s Communications Office at communications@aerhq.org.

