    Grinston named next AER director

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2015

    Photo by Amanda Stairrett 

    Army Emergency Relief

    Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Grinston, 1st Infantry Division senior noncommissioned officer, reunites with his Family on June 29, 2015, at Fort Riley, Kansas, following a nine-month deployment to Iraq.

