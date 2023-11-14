Boy Scouts Takes Community Service To New Heights

Photo By Jedhel Somera | Xavior Hoover, a Boy Scout member from Troop 101 built a gazebo as part of his Eagle...... read more read more Photo By Jedhel Somera | Xavior Hoover, a Boy Scout member from Troop 101 built a gazebo as part of his Eagle Scout project. Located in the Werner Park housing area in Fort Campbell, the gazebo offers students from Lucas Elementary and Mahaffey Middle School shelter from the elements while waiting to catch the bus to school. see less | View Image Page

Xavior Hoover, a Fort Campbell High School senior and a member of the Fort Campbell Boy Scouts Troop 101, was recognized by the Fort Campbell Garrison Commander during a ribbon cutting ceremony at Fort Campbell Nov. 7, 2023.



Hoover constructed a gazebo at the bus stop where he once stood as an elementary schooler. The community service project is the final step in the right of passage to earn the title of ‘Eagle Scout’, the highest attainable rank in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) program.



"This used to be my bus stop during elementary and middle school. One day in fifth grade, I got stuck in the pouring rain with no shelter while waiting for the bus. I was so frustrated and decided to do something about it. I went home and told my mom that, for my Eagle Scout project, I wanted to build a shelter here to keep everyone dry and protected from the weather."



Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout involves progressing through all scout ranks, attaining 21 required merit badges, completing a community service project, and finally undergoing an Eagle Scout board of review. While Eagle Scout community service projects come in various forms, Hoover's project stood out for its intricacy, complexity and size.



"Hoover planned the project, raised funds, purchased materials, and got the scouts and leaders to volunteer their time in constructing the gazebo," said Jason Caviness, Scoutmaster for Troop 101, Fort Campbell's local Boy Scout troop. Caviness highlighted Hoover's selfless nature, noting, "He's a commendable individual, consistently assisting fellow scouts, providing instruction, and serving as a mentor for both younger and older members."



During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Col. Chris Midberry, Fort Campbell’s Garrison Commander, presented Hoover with a coin in recognition of his Eagle Scout project. The coins inscription read "Fort Campbell, Home of the best Soldier and Family experience," Midberry stated that that inscription “perfectly captures Hoover's success in building the gazebo.”



"It's thanks to individuals like you—those who consistently go above and beyond, who step up and say, 'I'm going to make a difference in my community.'”



Midberry, an Eagle Scout himself, emphasized that achieving the rank of Eagle Scout is not an overnight accomplishment. "I'm an Eagle Scout, and scouting holds a special place in my heart. When I hear someone achieves the rank of Eagle Scout, I understand the significance. It takes many years, unwavering commitment, dedication, progressing through each rank, and culminating in a project like this."



Hoover’s last step to becoming an Eagle Scout is to go before an Eagle Scout board. The board is the final assessment to determine a Scout's readiness for the Eagle Scout rank. It involves a discussion about the Scout's experiences, service project, and adherence to Scouting values.