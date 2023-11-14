Navy Recruiters of the Year Announced

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, Commander of Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), announced the national selections for the Navy’s Recruiters of the Year (ROY) awards for fiscal year 2023 on Nov. 14, 2023.



This year’s 19 ROY award recipients emerged from a competitive selection board process, chosen from the top 26 nominees in each category nationwide. Each awardee is recognized for outstanding performance in recruiting duties, directly contributing to the Navy’s fleet readiness and capability. An annual ROY awards ceremony is scheduled during the week of the Army Navy Game in Boston on Dec. 9, which six ROY recipients will attend.



Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, Commander of Navy Recruiting Command, congratulated all selectees and nominees. “I want to extend my sincere congratulations to all selectees and nominees,” Walker said. “The board made extremely tough decisions and each of you should be justifiably proud of the significant contributions that you and the entire Recruiting Nation team have made in support of our mission.”



Recruiter of the Year winners are as follows:

• AC Officer ROY: NCC Matthew Gustafson (NTAG Northern Plains)

• RC Officer ROY: LCDR Robert Worthen (NAVCRUITRESCOM)

• AC Enlisted ROY: NC1 Christine Ansara (NTAG Southwest)

• RC Enlisted Prior Service ROY: BM1 Virginia Potter (NAVCRUITRESCOM)

• RC Enlisted Non-Prior Service ROY: EN2 Ayodeji Olaniyi (NTAG Houston)

• National Officer Diversity ROY: HMCS Jennifer Muldrew (NTAG Richmond)

• National Enlisted Diversity ROY: MM2 Weng Chan (NTAG Empire State)

• National Chaplain Program ROY: NC1 Larissa Jackson (NTAG Mid-America)

• National Medical Officer Programs ROY: HM1 Ralph Ondivilla (NAVCRUITRESCOM)

• National Officer Nuclear ROY: LT Cristal Rubio (NTAG Houston)

• National Enlisted Nuclear Field Coordinator of the Year: MMN2 Shawn Kennedy (NTAG Phoenix)

• National NSW/NSO ROY: ITC Ryan Hardy (NTAG Pittsburgh)

• National Recruiter in Charge (RINC) of the Year: NC1 Andrew Burris (NTAG Rocky Mountain)

• National Division LCPO of the Year: NCC Milton Duarte (NTAG Phoenix)

• National Classifier of the Year: BM2 Kyle Fisher (NTAG Carolina)

• National ROTC Coordinator of the Year: NCC Yudelka Amazan (NTAG Empire State)

• National E-Talent Recruiter of the Year: MR2 Cathleen Rowland (NTAG Richmond)

• National Navy Liaison Office of the Year: NLO San Antonio

• National Support Person of the Year: CS1 Katherine Aponte (NTAG Richmond)

Master Chief Navy Counselor Gerald Allchin, National Chief Recruiter, thanked all recipients for their dedication and drive.



“Thank you all for what you have done for Navy recruiting,” Allchin said. “Each of you worked hard to earn this award and have all achieved an impressive accomplishment in a very challenging year. Congratulations on a job well done.”



Navy Recruiting Command has about 6,056 active and reserve military, civilian, and contract employees. Over 5,297 active and reserve officer and enlisted Sailors work at 850 recruiting stations and centers across the U.S., Guam, Puerto Rico, and Europe. Recruiters play a crucial role in meeting the Navy's manning levels across the fleet.



The recruiting enterprise includes a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions (East and West), Navy Reserve Recruiting Command, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups overseeing Navy Recruiting Stations (NRS) nationwide. The average daily number of active and reserve enlisted and officer production recruiters is 4,259, working out of individual NRS. They engage with approximately 25,782 public and 6,177 private high schools, as well as over 2,750 two-year colleges and 2,490 four-year colleges. Additionally, more than 150 NROTC units are situated on U.S. college campuses.



Navy recruiters aim to increase the quantity and quality of the total force by actively seeking qualified future Sailors, in 89 total ratings in the active force and Navy Reserve, with a focus on specific areas such as officer and enlisted diversity, Medical Officers, Chaplains, SEALs, Navy Special Warfare, Navy Special Operations, Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Diver, Hospital Corpsmen, and Reserves.



The men and women joining today’s Navy, along with the recruiters who assist them, showcase the quality and commitment of young Americans, serving their country with honor, courage, and commitment. With 70 percent of the earth’s surface covered by ocean, 80 percent of the world’s population living within 100 miles of a coast, and 90 percent of the world’s commerce traveling by sea, securing the future of the fleet is crucial to the nation’s defense.



For more news from Navy Recruiting Command, go to https://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on X (@USNRecruiter), Instagram (@USNRecruiter), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/comnavcruitcom), and Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CommanderNavyRecruitingCommand).

