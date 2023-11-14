Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Lionsgate Offer Free Screening of “A Place in the Field” at Reel Time Theaters Worldwide

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is teaming up with Lionsgate to offer free...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is teaming up with Lionsgate to offer free screenings of “A Place in the Field” at all Reel Time Theaters worldwide on Nov. 18. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is teaming up with Lionsgate to offer free screenings of “A Place in the Field” at all Reel Time Theaters worldwide on Nov. 18.



“The Exchange and Lionsgate are thrilled to bring this inspiring film to all of our Reel Time locations,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These free screenings will be an excellent way for service members and their families to come together to enjoy this special story.”



Moviegoers can follow their local Exchange’s Facebook page and the Reel Time Movie Guide (https://www.aafes.com/exchange-stores/movie-guide/) for more information.



In “A Place in the Field,” Veteran Gio’s lonely life is shaken when he receives the ashes of a fallen soldier friend—and a final request to go on a road trip to bury them. Gio and his pal Herbert set out for California, but car trouble and Gio’s battlefield flashbacks slow their roll. Can Gio find the courage to confront his demons and fulfill the promise to his long-lost comrade? This powerful and profound tale of loss, friendship, perseverance, and the will to carry on dramatizes every Veteran’s long journey to freedom.



Cast: Don DiPetta, Khorri Ellis, Mishell Prada, Ashlee Brian and Marlene Forte

Director: Nikki Mejia

Written by: Don DiPetta, Xochitl Portillo-Moody, Bluesmon Del Vecchio, Khorri Ellis

Rating: R for language and brief drug use



“A Place in the Field” is the 389th distributor appreciation free screening of a major motion picture and 11th of 2023.



Social-media-friendly version: Come out to your Reel Time Theater on Nov. 18 for a free screening of “A Place in the Field,” a powerful story of a Veteran’s journey to fulfill a promise to his long-lost friend. More details: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2yi



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



