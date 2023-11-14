AFGSC names 2023 Global Strike Challenge winners

Photo By Senior Airman William Pugh | Airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., pose for a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman William Pugh | Airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Mont., pose for a photo with the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne Bass, the Air Force Global Strike Command commander, Gen. Thomas Bussiere and the AFGSC command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Melvina Smith after the 341st MW was awarded the Blanchard trophy at the Global Strike Challenge scoring ceremony on November 8, 2023 at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The Blanchard trophy was awarded to the 341st MW for earning the highest combined score in intercontinental ballistic missile operations, helicopter operations, ICBM maintenance and security forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Wiliam Pugh) see less | View Image Page

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. --

Air Force Global Strike Command announced the winners of Global Strike Challenge 2023 at the multi-month competition’s capstone event Nov. 8.



Global Strike Challenge is the world's premier bomber and intercontinental ballistic missile operations and maintenance, helicopter operations and security forces competition with units from Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard participating.



"This is a phenomenal event to show the American people, the Department of Defense and the rest of the Department of the Air Force how professional, skilled and awesome the men and women of the nuclear enterprise are," said Gen. Thomas Bussiere, AFGSC commander. "Tonight is a celebration of your excellence in this competition."



Top Honors of the night included:



Fairchild Trophy – Best Bomb Wing: 28th Bomb Wing - Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota



Blanchard Trophy – Best ICBM Wing: 341st Missile Wing - Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana



Other top honors included:



Bourland Trophy – Best Helicopter Squadron: 37th Helicopter Squadron - 90th Missile Wing - F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming



Charlie Fire Team Trophy – Best Security Forces: 341st Missile Wing - Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana



Ellis Giant Sword Trophy – Best Bomber Maintenance: 28th Bomb Wing - Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota



The 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, won the Doolittle Trophy for innovation excellence. This trophy recognizes the innovation efforts of the base and their dedication to staying competitive in the 21st century.



The 5th Bomb Wing also won the Spirit Bell Trophy for the best team spirit.



The Shreveport-Bossier community presented the Barksdale Trophy to the Minot, North Dakota, community. The Barksdale Trophy is awarded to the community that goes above and beyond to support Airmen and families at an Air Force Global Strike Command wing.



Participants in the 2023 Global Strike Challenge included AFGSC’s nine wings plus units from Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard.



Bussiere told those attending that they now have a responsibility to share what they learned during the competition with their fellow Airmen.



"The competitors and the winners have an obligation to grow those around you stronger next year," he said. "Steel sharpens steel. You make those around you stronger so that they're representing you and your leadership at the next Global Strike Challenge.



"Tonight is all about you and what you do for our nation," Bussiere said. "Thank you for what you do."







Full listing:



GLOBAL STRIKE CHALLENGE 2023:



Fairchild Trophy for Best Bomb Wing - 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota



Blanchard Trophy for Best ICBM Wing - 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana



Klotz (Best ICBM and Helicopter Operations) - 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming



Security Forces Trophies:



Charlie Fire Team Trophy - 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best Security Forces Mental and Physical (MAP) Challenge Trophy - 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best Security Forces Marksmanship Trophy - 253rd Security Forces Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard

Best Security Forces Tactics Trophy - 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best M4 Shooter - 219th Security Forces Squadron, Minot AFB, North Dakota, Master Sgt. Edward Keller

Best M18 Shooter - 377th Air Base Wing, Kirtland AFB, New Mexico, Staff Sgt. Austin Fleming

Best M240 Shooter - 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri, Senior Airman Ronnie Hopper

Best M320 Shooter - 253rd Security Forces Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard, Tech Sgt. Ashton Henry

Best Sniper - 253rd Security Forces Squadron, Wyoming Air National Guard, Master Sgt. Brian Nafziger



ICBM Trophies:



OPERATIONS:

Linhard Trophy (Best ICBM Ops Crew) - 321st Missile Squadron, 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

Neary (best EWO Crew) - 12th Missile Squadron, 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

McMahon (Best Weapons System Crew) - 321st Missile Squadron, 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming



MAINTENANCE:

Blackburn - 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

Best ICBM Missile Handling Team - 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

Best ICBM Electro Mechanical Team - 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best ICBM Facility Maintenance Section Team - 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best ICBM Missile Communications Maintenance Team - 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

Best ICBM Nuclear Weapons Maintenance Team - 91st Missile Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota



Helicopter Trophies:



Bourland (Best Helicopter Squadron) - 37th Helicopter Squadron, 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

Best Convoy and Aerial Interdiction - 40th Helicopter Squadron, 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best Launch Facility Recapture and Threat Detection - 37th Helicopter Squadron, 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming

Best Sensor Employment - 40th Helicopter Squadron, 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, Montana

Best Fires Observer - 90th Missile Wing, F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming, Staff Sgt. Timothy Cruz



Bomber Trophies:



OPERATIONS:

LeMay (Best Bomb Squadron) - 28th Bomb Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas

Mitchell (Best Bomb) - 37th Bomb Squadron, 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Linebacker (B-52 Squadron) - 23rd Bomb Squadron, 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota

Eaker (Best B-1 Squadron) - 28th Bomb Squadron, 7th Bomb Wing, Dyess AFB, Texas

Tibbets (Best B-2 Squadron) - 13th Bomb Squadron, 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri

Bartsch (Best Electronic Countermeasures) - 93rd Bomb Squadron, 307th Bomb Wing, Barksdale AFB, Louisiana



MAINTENANCE:

Ellis Giant Sword (Best Bomber Maintenance) - 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Best Conventional Munitions Maintenance Team - 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Best Conventional Weapons Load Team - 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, South Dakota

Best Conventional Aircraft Crew Chief Team - 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri

Best Nuclear Bomber Weapons Maintenance Team - 509th Bomb Wing, Whiteman AFB, Missouri

Best Nuclear Aircraft Crew Chief Team - 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota

Best Nuclear Weapons Load Team - 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota



Other Awards:



Doolittle Trophy for Innovation Excellence - 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota

Barksdale Trophy (awarded to the best community support for an AFGSC base) - The Minot, North Dakota, Community

Spirit Bell (awarded to the team who best represents Global Strike Challenge teamwork and esprit de corps) - 5th Bomb Wing, Minot AFB, North Dakota