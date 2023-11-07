Marine Corps celebrates 248th birthday

Courtesy Photo | Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command, gives remarks during the Defense Logistics Agency and Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s 248th Marine Corp Birthday celebration Nov. 9, 2023, at the McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Photo by Christopher Lynch. see less | View Image Page

Can the birth of the Marine Corps be tied to the history of the Defense Logistics Agency?



The Marine Corps was born at the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia Nov. 10, 1775. DLA Troop Support traces its roots to 1799, when it acquired land to build the Schuykill Arsenal, just down the street from the Tun Tavern.



“I would venture that when we established the Marine Corps at Tun Tavern in Philadelphia in 1775, some of DLA’s forefathers may have been there,” said Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Maxwell, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command, during the DLA and Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s 248th birthday celebration for the service Nov. 9 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex.



“We may have recruited them, and if not, then my guess is that as those Marines came back to Philadelphia from their service in the Marine Corps, the DLA forefathers were there to probably offer them a job making ammunition or in clothing and textiles,” Maxwell said as a joke, eliciting laughter from the audience.



On a more serious note, Maxwell said the agency plays a role in the Marines’ success.



“DLA really plays a vital role in our national security strategy. You're doing incredible work in your respective fields, making a difference every day for our nation's security and prosperity. As a Marine, and as the Marine Corps, we want to thank you for the work that you do. And we appreciate your service and your partnership,” Maxwell said. “The truth is, DLA gets it right and does dynamic global material distribution better than anyone else in the world.”



Throughout his career, Maxwell said he’s watched DLA in action, from outfitting Kosovo security forces and sustaining Operation Enduring Freedom to coordinating medicine distribution to Afghan hospitals and to distributing COVID-19 vaccines across the globe.



“I’ve seen what you can do when the pressure is on, whether it's clothing, ground, aviation, repair parts, fuel, medicine or disposition services. We know that we can rely on DLA to answer the call for help, just as you've done unfailingly, even in some of our most challenging moments,” he said.



DLA continues to face challenges like supply chain shortages and a fragile industrial base, and the Marines are seeing more challenges as well, Maxwell said.



“You are an important part of our national defense. You set the course for theater-level readiness,” he said. “As competition with our adversaries intensifies in theaters like the Pacific, where islands and ships are spread hundreds or thousands of miles apart, Marines have to be ready with the equipment and resources at a moment's notice. And our readiness relies on you.”



Maxwell recalled the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War and remembered those lost during the bombing of the Marine Barracks at Beirut, Lebanon, in 1983. He also spoke about Mike Mansfield, a former U.S. senator and representative who served in the Navy, Army and Marines. When Manfield was buried at Arlington National Cemetery, his gravestone stated his name and his rank as a private in the Marines.



“It’s stories like that, stories of honor, courage and commitment to our team, coupled with my last 35 years of experiences, that are why I love being a Marine,” Maxwell said.



During the ceremony, Maxwell received the traditional first piece of birthday cake. The second piece went to Charles Martin, the oldest Marine in attendance. He was a gunnery specialist in the Marines, retired in 2001, and is now a facilities operations specialist at DLA. The youngest Marine, Lance Cpl. Kristopher Cloward, received the third piece of cake.



The ceremony also included performances by the Quantico Marine Corps Band, Color Guard and the Silent Drill Platoon.