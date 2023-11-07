Bateman library STEAMs ahead with new Innovation lab

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – The Bateman Library on Joint Base Langley-Eustis has an Innovation lab designed to help library card holders create a wide variety of products. The lab consists of a computer numerical control router, a fiber engraver, a CO2 laser engraver; and a 3d printer for people to come build with.



The concept of the lab was entered into a spark tank competition where it won first place and received funding. The funding secured multiple people ranging from contracting to leadership that worked to incorporate a science, technology, engineering, art and math lab into the Bateman library.



“The Innovation Lab is for the JBLE community.” said Ashley Jellison, Bateman library director. “We provide a space for education and innovation so people can learn a new skill or enhance a skill they already have.”



The STEAM lab will officially open in February or early March. All you need in order to gain access to the lab is a library card and training on the equipment. For more information visit Langleylibrary.org under the innovation lab tab.



According to Jellison, the equipment inside the lab could be used in countless ways. From laser engraving a water bottle to creating custom plaques, the innovation lab can help create a variety of products.



“If I had access to the lab while I was moving, I would have made furniture.” said Lana Simmons, Bateman library technician and innovation lab manager. “This lab could be used for all kinds of things.”



In order to use the lab, you must bring your own materials, as they are not provided.



“I am very excited to see what people make,” said Simmons. “We are ready to get this lab up and running for the people of JBLE!”

