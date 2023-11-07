7th Air Force hosts first Air Boss Conference after COVID pause

Courtesy Photo | U.S. service members visit Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 26, 2023, during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. service members visit Gwangju Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 26, 2023, during this year’s Air Boss Conference, hosted by 7th Air Force leadership. The conference provided an opportunity for increased integration and interoperability in planning between senior air component leaders who are invested in maintaining the robust combined readiness of ROK and U.S. military forces. (U.S. Air Force by Senior Master Sgt. Chrystal Donathan) see less | View Image Page

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Seventh Air Force leadership hosted an Air Boss Conference with ROK and US Air Force leaders from across the Indo-Pacific region here Oct. 25-26, 2023.



The conference provides an opportunity for increased integration and interoperability in planning between senior air component leaders who are invested in maintaining the robust combined readiness of ROK and U.S. military forces, said Maj. Joseph Basala, 7th Air Force Commander’s Action Group deputy director.



The intent is to get everyone on the same page regarding current defensive requirements and plans, he said.



“The conference brings U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force wing commanders together, along with leaders of support bases and those outside the peninsula,” Basala said. “It levels the common understanding amongst the coalition and provides an opportunity for in-person discussions and questions at all points of the leadership level of the US-ROK Alliance.”



The first day at Osan facilitated panels of different topics for combined partners, while the second day provided an opportunity for U.S. members from off-peninsula to tour base locations, ensuring familiarity and preparation for contingency operations, Basala said.



The Air Boss Conference is typically an annual event, he said, but had not been held during the last few years due to COVID-19 restrictions.



“The Air Boss Conference is a crucial part of how 7th Air Force and the Combined Air Component Command ensures the readiness of our forces,” said Brig. Gen. Ryan Keeney, 7th Air Force deputy commander. “We are excited to be able to resume this valuable event after a several year hiatus due to COVID protocols. The conference has given us a new focus on the combined training requirements with our ROKAF counterparts as we continue to work together to strengthen the security and stability of the Korean peninsula and Northeast Asia.”