Seoul ADEX 23 concludes, partnerships thrive

Photo By Master Sgt. Eric Burks | Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force Airmen and aircraft conduct a Combat...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Eric Burks | Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force Airmen and aircraft conduct a Combat Search and Rescue demonstration during the 2023 Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 22, 2023. Approximately 200 U.S. service members showcased a cross-section of U.S. military aircraft for static displays, flyovers and aerial demonstrations during Seoul ADEX 23. (U.S. Air Force by Master Sgt. Eric Burks) see less | View Image Page

SEOUL AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- More than 220,000 people attended the Seoul International Aerospace and Defense Exhibition 2023, held Oct. 17 – 22, including 114 military distinguished visitors from 55 countries. Approximately 200 personnel and 12 different aircraft from the U.S. military were present, showcasing their capabilities and strengthening the alliance with the Republic of Korea.



The team representing the U.S. at ADEX this year did a phenomenal job, said Lt. Col. Andreas Ziegler, 7th Air Force Operations and Plans Deputy Director.



“The 200-plus joint force members representing the USAF, USN, USMC, and USA demonstrated the U.S.'s ironclad commitment to the US-ROK alliance and helped put on a great show not only for the ROK public but also for our partners and allies in the region and from around the world who came to ADEX,” he said. “It was an awesome end to our 70th Anniversary of the Alliance events this year.”



The U.S. Air Force was in full force at the exhibition, showcasing the power of the F-22 Raptor, F-16 Fighting Falcon and A-10 Thunderbolt II, along with the agility and maneuverability of the C-17 Globemaster III through aerial demonstrations. U.S. Air Force and ROKAF aircraft and personnel also partnered for a Combat Search and Rescue demonstration.



The U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber concluded its participation with a second flyover Oct. 22, in addition to an appearance during opening ceremonies Oct. 17.



The host nation conducted several other aerial demonstrations throughout ADEX, including the ROKAF’s 53rd Air Demonstration Group, nicknamed the Black Eagles. The aerobatic team, comprised of eight T-50B Golden Eagles, flew in tight highly-skilled formations and performed about 30 high-speed maneuvers each demonstration.



The U.S. joint force also brought in static displays such a U.S. Air Force C-5 Galaxy and U-2 Dragon Lady, two U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, a U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon, and U.S. Army CH-47F Chinook and AH-64 Apache helicopters.



Seoul ADEX is the largest, most comprehensive event of its kind in Northeast Asia, attracting aviation and aerospace professionals, key defense personnel, aviation enthusiasts and the general public alike.