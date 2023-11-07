USS New York Departs New York City

NEW YORK - The Amphibious Assault Ship USS New York (LPD 21) has departed New York Harbor, Nov. 13, as the week-long 2023 Veterans Day New York celebration comes to an end.



The USS New York was in New York City for five days. During the ship’s time in New York City, the ship's crew, along with Marine and Coast Guard personnel, engaged in a range of activities throughout the week to pay tribute to the service and sacrifices of our nation's veterans. These activities included participating in the annual NYC Veterans Day Parade, conducting a wreath-laying ceremony, volunteering at the NY State Veterans Home in Queens, and joining in various community relations events.



“Having the opportunity to be in New York City during Veterans Week 2023 has been an unforgettable experience. The city's vibrant energy and the warmth of its people during the events left me humbled and thankful for the support we've received.” Said Ens. Glenn Field, a Sailor currently attached to the USS New York (LPD-21). “This week has served as a reminder to all of us on board that our service and sacrifices are deeply appreciated.



New York, whose motto is “Strength Forged through Sacrifice, Never Forget” is one of three amphibious transport dock ships named in honor of the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The ship's bow stem was cast using 7.5 tons of steel salvaged from the World Trade Center. The Navy named the eighth and ninth ships of the class USS Arlington and USS Somerset in honor of the victims of the attacks on the Pentagon and United Flight 93.



Several memorials to its namesake can be found throughout the ship including uniforms from the first responders of the 9/11 attacks, the original name plate from the previous ship to bear its name, and memorabilia from various Broadway musicals and New York City sports teams. These serve the crew as daily reminders of the ship’s deep, patriotic heritage.



To recap the 2023 NYC Veterans Week events, please follow us on social media: Facebook @FleetWeekNewYork, Instagram @FleetWeekNYC, and X @FleetWeekNYC.

