Army & Air Force Exchange Service Named No. 2 Military Friendly® Employer

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has been named the No. 2 Military Friendly® Employer in Viqtory’s Military Friendly® Employers survey. The designation for 2024 marks the 14th consecutive year the Exchange has been recognized.

The Exchange—the Department of Defense’s largest retailer—will be highlighted in the December issue of G.I. Jobs and at MilitaryFriendly.com.

“The Exchange is truly honored to be recognized once again as an organization that values hiring our Nation’s heroes,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, a Vietnam-era Army Veteran. “Veterans bring a unique work ethic to the workplace that aligns with the Exchange’s mission of serving Warfighters and their families.”

As a recognized leading employer for the military community, the Exchange gives hiring preference to honorably discharged and disabled Veterans. Veterans make up 10% of the Exchange’s workforce.

The Exchange has hired more than 59,000 Veterans and military spouses since 2013 and more than 2100 Wounded Warriors since 2010. Approximately 85% of the workforce has a military connection.

Veterans can learn more about the Exchange and browse job opportunities worldwide at ApplyMyExchange.com.