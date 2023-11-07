Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Spc. Alejandro Medina is a battalion S1 (personnel) clerk...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Spc. Alejandro Medina is a battalion S1 (personnel) clerk assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Vista, California. Medina recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2. see less | View Image Page

Best Squad Snapshot: Army Spc. Alejandro Medina



2024 Brigade Best Squad Competition (BSC)

FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Spc. Alejandro Medina is a battalion S1 (personnel) clerk assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Vista, California. Medina recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.



QUICK SKETCH:

Spc. Alejandro Medina is a member of the Brigade’s Best Squad 2024 and will compete at the U.S. Army Cyber Command Nest Squad competition next summer.

Education: Vista High School, Vista, Calif.; working towards a bachelor’s in business management from Purdue University

Certifications/Training: Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems/C-UAS



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

I wanted to serve to be part of a greater cause. The thing that motivated me to join the Army was to gain valuable skills and get out of my comfort zone.



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING

I would weight lift at least four times a week, run at least three to five miles every day of the week, and ruck twice a week with the squad. We also did best squad practice together every afternoon to make sure we were prepared for the competition.



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

It’s important because I like seeing how I perform compared to other Soldiers. I like to see how I can improve and what I can work on in order to become the most complete Soldier I can be. I enjoyed the obstacle course the most because it’s a test of physicality and confidence.



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

My future goals are to get my bachelor’s degree before finishing my contract. I also want to compete in higher level best squad competitions to see how far our squad can go.



DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“Climb the mountain so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” Khabib Nurmagomedov

“You are in danger of living a life so comfortable and soft, that you will die without ever realizing your true potential.” David Goggins