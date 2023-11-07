Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Spc. Alejandro Medina [Image 11 of 11]

    Best Squad Snapshot: Army Spc. Alejandro Medina

    FORT WALKER, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2023

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT EISENHOWER, Ga. – Spc. Alejandro Medina is a battalion S1 (personnel) clerk assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 782nd Military Intelligence (MI) Battalion (Cyber), 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), and hails from Vista, California. Medina recently participated in the Brigade-level Best Squad competition at Fort Walker, Virginia, October 30 through November 2.

    Cyber
    Human Resources
    Army Best Squad

