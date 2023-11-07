Korea-based service members honor veterans past, present

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea-- United States Forces Korea paid tribute to all U.S. military veterans during a Veterans Day Ceremony hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars on United States Army Garrison-Humphreys, Nov. 11, 2023.



Highlights of this annual event, honoring selfless military service to a grateful nation and in the defense freedom, included a floral tribute and wreath laying by local VFW leaders and Maj. Gen. David A. Lesperance, director of operations, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, and United States Forces Korea.



Veterans Day recognizes and honors all service members - past and present - who honorably served America’s military.



“Over 70 years ago, U.S. and our allied partners fought across Europe and East Asia in defense of freedom during WWII and later the Korean War,” said Lesperance. “During the Korean War, our veterans bravely fought alongside our Korean and United Nations allies. In doing so, they ensured the Republic of Korea remained free and a democratic country.”



Veterans Day, historically known as Armistice Day and officially recognized as a U.S. federal holiday beginning in 1938, celebrates the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month signaling the official end of World War I in 1918.



In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday from Armistice Day to Veterans Day.



Throughout America and its allies’ history, U.S. veterans have served with patriotism and professionalism to defend and preserve freedoms.



"Veterans answer the call to duty in times of darkness and danger as well as times of peace and prosperity,” Lesperance concluded. “We have been blessed with those willing to take up arms whenever and wherever the universal rights of people have been threatened."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2023 Date Posted: 11.11.2023 05:17 Story ID: 457665 Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Korea-based service members honor veterans past, present, by Carrie Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.